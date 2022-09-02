News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans for 5 detached homes on caravan site submitted

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 AM September 2, 2022
Honey Por Farm Wortham

The plans centre around land at the Honey Pot Farm caravan park, near Diss. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for five detached homes and garages have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The project would see the homes built on land at Honey Pot Farm Caravan Park, in Wortham, near Diss - which has previously been used as a campsite for touring caravans and tents for more than 40 years.

Being an outline application the size of the homes is yet to be agreed.

The planning statement for the project - prepared by Phil Cobbold Planning - says the project "will meet the economic role of sustainable development by helping to sustain the viability of existing local services and facilities in the village and by generating local jobs in the building trades during construction".

It adds that "the proposed dwellings will fulfil the social objective of sustainable development by providing homes in a location where there is a demand for new housing".

A decision on the plans is expected in early October.  

