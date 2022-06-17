Derelict site bought as opportunity for new council housing

A derelict Dovercourt eyesore is set to be taken over by a council with the potential for more council houses to be built in its place.

The land and property at Victoria Street deemed dangerous by the council has attracted anti-social behaviour over several years.

Following recent adverse weather and Tendring District Council having to secure the site in the interest of public safety, the owners have now agreed to sell the property.

Harwich councillor Ivan Henderson said: “This has been a thorn in our side for so many years. We have tried everything to protect that area.

Harwich councillor Ivan Henderson - Credit: Essex County Council

“It’s an absolute eyesore, the hoardings been damaged so many times and it is the first place you see when you come off the train at Dovercourt.

“They do say with regard to broken window syndrome that when something gets to such a bad way it just encourages more.

“The sooner we get building the better.”

The council have been receiving complaints since 2017 with concerns the property is a dangerous structure. Complaints have also been received regarding the state of the hoardings around the site and fly tipping.

Tendring District Council has bought the site as an opportunity for new council housing - Credit: TDC

Leader of Tendring Council Neil stock said: “This is about community leadership, Tendring Council showing a bit of initiative and sorting out a problem and hopefully getting a good positive result with potentially subject to a further decision maybe getting a few council houses going on there.”

The property is identified in the council’s adopted Dovercourt Revisited masterplan as a development opportunity site.

Any future use of the site would be subject to further decisions, but cabinet’s priority is to consider new council housing. If this is not possible then the land could be used for many alternative uses.

Carlo Guglielmi, TDC deputy leader, said: “Buying this derelict site will achieve many goals – clearing an eyesore site for local residents, tackling anti-social behaviour, and potentially adding to our housing stock, by redeveloping it in line with our vision for Dovercourt."

"This is an example of the positive impact we can have on residents’ lives as a council, which I am proud to be a part of."



