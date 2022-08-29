Village plan for 10 affordable homes to ease 'acute problems'

Plans have been put forward by developers to help ease the "significant and acute affordable housing problem" in east Suffolk.

RA & SF Bloomfield is seeking permission for a "rural exception development" to build 10 affordable homes on land in Earl Soham.

The scheme would create four four-bed, four three-bed and two two-bed homes on a 1.5-acre site south of Greenfields in Brandeston Road.

Corbil Estates and Planning Ltd, for the applicants, said East Suffolk Council has "a significant and acute affordable housing problem" in an area where the average house price has increased from £150,000 in July 2005 to £350,000 in 2022.

The company said: "It is no wonder that this has led to a substantial and increasing number of households registered for affordable housing.

"As of 1 April 2022, East Suffolk had 4,082 active applicants on its housing register, with only 938 being placed in housing in the past financial year (2020- 21).

"There is a proven demand and poor supply of affordable housing within the parish of Earl Soham with no properties currently being available, and only one property let through Gateway to Homechoice in the past two years. This property had 38 bids and the successful applicant was listed under band B (in urgent need of moving to avoid homelessness) and had been on the register for a total of 18 weeks.

"In the nearest market town of Framlingham, there were a total of 19 properties let in the past two years, with the successful applicants having waited on the housing register for an average of 37.2 weeks. The number of applicants bidding on the properties was no less than 28, and in some cases there were 81 bids.

"This is all evidence to show that currently, and in the last two years, there was substantial demand for affordable housing in Earl Soham and the nearest market town of Framlingham, but comparatively a very small supply."

The homes will comprise six for affordable rent, two for shared ownership and two starter homes and will include two detached bungalows. There will be two parking spaces per property plus some visitor bays.

East Suffolk Council planners are analysing the scheme and carrying out consultation.