House prices rising quickly across East Anglia despite a fall in demand

House prices in East Anglia have risen despite a drop in demand - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

East Anglia has seen the joint highest increase in house prices over the past three months, a key survey of property experts has found.

The increase comes despite a fall in the number of buyer enquiries across the region.

The July 2022 UK Residential Survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed 65% of property professionals across the region had seen the price of houses increase over the last three months, while 35% reported a decrease in the number of buyer enquiries.

In July alone, East Anglia saw 75% of respondents report an increase in the price of homes– the joint highest in the country alongside the north west of England.

However, the region showed a slight increase (5%) in professionals reporting a decline in the number of newly agreed sales over the last three months.

Across the UK, some 63% of surveyors said they had seen prices increasing in July, a decline from the 78% in April but well above the long-run overage of 13%.

Though interest rates and the ongoing cost of living crisis has played a significant part in this, RICS said a lack of stock is also a crucial factor.

Tim Dansie, director of Jackson Stops in Ipswich, which specialises in high-end property, said: "There has been an increase in values for sure.

"For us, buyer enquiries are still as good as they were, but there is a lack of property to satisfy their demand at the moment.

"We are seeing sales, but because the number of property available on the market is down, obviously the number of sales are down as well.

"That is the reality for us."

Tim Dansie, director of Jackson Stops in Ipswich, - Credit: Lucy Taylor

In the report, a total of 450 branches responded to questions about the housing sales market.

Rob Swiney, of Lacy Scott and Knight in Bury St Edmunds, said: "The market is noticeably quieter, but three years ago this would be perfectly normal.

"It is only more noticeable this year due to the market being so buoyant in the last 24 months."

Martin Makinson, of Martin Makinson & Associates in Ipswich, added: "As a residential surveyor undertaking the more detailed inspections, I see a small segment of the market.

"But enquiries are down, perhaps due to holiday, although primarily due to concerns over increases in interest rates."