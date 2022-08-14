News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Village set for 33 new homes after planners approve project

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 6:30 AM August 14, 2022
Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

Developers say the scheme will provide a natural extension to the village - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The final go-ahead has been given for 33 new homes to be built as an extension to the village of Bucklesham.

The application for the site on the south side of Levington Lane was first submitted in 2019 and agreed in principle the following year.

Following a series of negotiations and amendments to the plans over the past three years, East Suffolk Council has now granted Castlemore Homes consent for the detailed plans for the 3.5-acre site.

Armstrong Rigg Planning, on behalf of the developers, said the final plans had taken into account and incorporated comments received and the project will provide "a high-quality scheme that sees the efficient use of available and suitable land in an accessible location which forms a natural and complementary extension to the existing settlement of Bucklesham".

The 33 homes will include two-bedroom bungalows and two-, three- and four-bed houses, with 11 affordable homes including six for rent, three shared ownership and two for discounted market sale.

Landscape proposals include play provision and amenity green space.

