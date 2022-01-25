Go-ahead for controversial plan for 49 new homes in market town

The site of the proposed new homes is currently agricultural land, off Victoria Mill Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 49 self-build homes in Framlingham which attracted hundreds of objections have been approved.

Leaper Land Promotion’s outline application for the properties on agricultural land off Victoria Mill Road was given the go-ahead by six votes to three by East Suffolk Council’s planning south committee on Tuesday afternoon.

The plans include 16 affordable homes, public open space and a multi-use games area on the 2.6-hectare site.

But the proposals attracted objections from Framlingham Town Council, 110 residents and a petition of 431 signatures.

The principal concerns were around the reconfiguration of the access road needed to enable development, and the number of homes which exceeds the 30 allocated for the site in the neighbourhood plan.

Lisa Allison, agent on behalf of Leaper, said it would “deliver high quality design custom and self-build houses” and stressed that “highways matters have been rigorously assessed”.

She added: “The proposal is for up to 49 houses is a very low density at 18.5 per hectare. This is less than half of the density of a Hopkins Homes development to the east of the site.

“The housing numbers show an indicatives 49% proportion of two-bed homes accessible to young people and families who do not qualify for affordable housing.”

A condition attached to the scheme will require the road improvements to be delivered before any work on site.

Councillors had deferred a decision from November to carry out a site visit on December 6.

Simon Garrett, vice-chairman of Framlingham Town Council said: “If the neighbourhood plan inspector had expected a higher figure [than the 30 homes nominated in the neighbourhood plan] then there would be a higher figure in the allocation [of homes].”

He feared the ruling would “make the neighbourhood plan redundant”.

Ward councillor Maurice Cook said that the number of new homes in Framlingham had “comfortably exceeded the number outlined in the local neighbourhood plan,” and added: “I do not believe any increase of over 60% [on the site allocation] can be regarded as an approximation.”

Construction on site in future is expected around 2025, but a further application around appearance, layout, scale and landscaping must be approved before any work can begin.



