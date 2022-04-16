Plans for 'eco house' in Eye submitted

CGI image of the proposed 'Courtyard House' project. - Credit: Gorniak and McKechnie Ltd. Tom McKechnie & Sam Jackson

Plans for an 'eco house' in Eye have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The one-bedroom project, dubbed 'Courtyard House', on a site behind 6 Church Street, Eye, is being fulfilled by Gorniak & McKechnie architects, on behalf of a private client.

Eco-friendliness is at the heart of the project, with a variety of sustainable building practices used, including lightweight timber construction, sourced from local sustainable sources, to reduce the carbon footprint of the building.

The house would also be super-insulated using recycled wood fibreboard insulation, while the heating source of the project would be eco-friendly and paired with underfloor heating throughout.

Water-saving taps and sanitary ware, as well as rain-water harvesting have also been proposed.

A representative of Gorniak & McKechnie said: "Courtyard house was born from a set of challenging site restrictions. A combination of a small plot of land combined with its proximity to a local business, which had previously raised concerns over reduced light levels if the site was developed.

"The decision was taken early in the design to replicate the existing shed which currently occupies the site. With no opportunity to extend this horizontally or vertically, the remaining option was to dig down and form a basement level.

"Courtyard House provides a modest and contemporary single bedroom house. It has been designed to have minimal impact on the existing streetscape and surrounding properties by replicating the existing shed at ground level.

"You enter the property over the bridge into the entrance hall which is accessed from the parking spaces with a small cloakroom straight ahead of you.

"Carrying on straight you enter the main body of the property which houses an open plan living kitchen and dining area, all of which benefits from floor to ceiling glazing looking over the courtyard below.

"To the left of the entrance door a staircase is situated which provides access to a good-sized basement bedroom and en-suite. From here you can also gain access to the sunken courtyard walled by gabion stone walls and raised planting beds to offer plenty of visual interest and a private outside space for the client."

More information on the plans (DC/22/01929) can be found here.

