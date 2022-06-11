New 150-home village development rapidly taking shape

Good progress is being made on a new homes development near Colchester - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People will be able to get a first look this summer at the new homes being built in a development of 150 properties in a village.

Two showhomes are set to open at Aspen Walk, Eight Ash Green, as the project takes shape.

Bellway is building 150 new homes at the 20-acre site off Halstead Road - 105 properties for private sale and 45 affordable homes through shared ownership or rent.

The two detached showhouses – the three-bedroom Thespian and four-bedroom Luthier – will give prospective buyers the first opportunity to view a fully furnished example of a Bellway home at the development on the edge of Colchester.

Jenny Walker, sales director at Bellway Essex, said: “We are very much looking forward to opening the doors to our two new showhomes at Aspen Walk following the successful online launch earlier this year. There has already been strong interest in the development and this will be the first opportunity for buyers to visit the site in person to gain a first-hand appreciation of the quality and craftmanship inside our homes."

The development also includes almost 10 acres of public open space, including footpaths, meadows and a children’s playground.