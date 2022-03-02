Half of new 150-home site will be open space for play and relaxation

The first occupiers should soon be moving into a new 150-home development where almost half the site will be open space.

Bellway Essex's Aspen Walk site at Eight Ash Green, off the A12 near Colchester, is rapidly taking shape and the first homes are now for sale.

Construction work began earlier this year and the first homes are due to be completed and ready for occupation in June.

These will be two- and three-bedroom houses, while four-bed homes will be added to the mix at a later stage. The development will also include 45 homes provided as affordable housing for rent or shared ownership.

In addition, there will be almost 10 acres of public open space off Halstead Road.

Jenny Walker, sales director for Bellway Essex, said: “Our Aspen Walk development will make an important contribution towards meeting the demand for new homes in the area, create significant employment opportunities for local people, and provide valuable outdoor space for the benefit of new residents and the wider community.

“The development’s layout has been informed both by its rural setting and the need for residents to have easy access to open space – something which has been accentuated over the past 18 months. As a result, almost half of the 20-acre site will be provided as public open space, featuring footpaths, meadows, and a children’s play area."