Showhomes open at 150-property new development

A computer-generated image of the three-bedroom Thespian house type being built by Bellway at its Aspen Walk development in Eight Ash Green. - Credit: Bellway

Two showhomes have opened to potential buyers at a new 150-home village development.

The 20-acre site is providing a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes with 105 for private sale and 45 affordable, available for local people via shared ownership or rent.

Bellway Essex is building the project at Aspen Walk in Eight Ash Green on the edge of Colchester.

Nearly half of the Aspen Walk site – 9.6 acres – will be public open space featuring footpaths, meadows and a children’s play area.

A computer-generated image of the four-bedroom Luthier house type being built by Bellway at its Aspen Walk development in Eight Ash Green. - Credit: Bellway

Potential purchasers can now visit two showhomes for detached homes – the three-bedroom Thespian and the four-bedroom Luthier – at the development off Halstead Road.

Jenny Walker, sales director at Bellway Essex, said: “This is the first opportunity that potential purchasers have had to come along to the site to see completed homes and to get real sense of their high quality of construction, excellent finish and spacious layouts.

“The showhomes have both been expertly dressed by our team of interior designers to paint a picture of what it might look like to live in one of the homes.

"They are proving attractive to buyers who are stepping onto the property ladder for the first time as well as growing families and work-from-home professionals who need a bigger home to meet their changing needs."