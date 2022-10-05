44-home plan approved amid parking and environment concerns

The development for 44 homes has been approved. - Credit: PA

A development of 44 homes near Hadleigh has been approved amid warnings it could cause parking problems.

Babergh District Council's planning committee unanimously gave the go ahead for homes to be built on the land east of Hadleigh Road in Elmsett.

At Wednesday's meeting concerns were raised about parking, environmental impact and flooding but members said the development was "much nicer than the previous one".

The plans from Denbury Homes had been recommended for approval and follows on from a 2018 decision to grant outline planning permission for 41 houses in the same area.

As well as adding three homes, the site layout has been changed – including by setting back the proposed dwellings from the highway to provide a landscape frontage.

Green Party councillor Leigh Jamieson said: “This development is much nicer than the previous one.

“The applicant seems to have taken on board most of the points raised by councillors about the previous application.

“I’m a bit disappointed there are no solar panels in the plans, which would help with the rise in heating bills in the future.”

The environmental measures by the applicant include using low carbon technology to ensure homes keep the heat in and the use of sustainable materials.

Parking was a talking point after the council approved its 20-year parking strategy on Tuesday.

Independent councillor John Hinton told the meeting: “There are 121 bedrooms across all the houses, and only 114 parking spaces. This could leave us short of room for all cars.”

Alongside the 114 parking spaces for homes, the applicant explained there would be a further nine visitor parking spaces.

Conservative councillor Michael Holt said: “We don’t want to create problems for our residents, and this is going to do so for residents on Hadleigh Road.”

“The entrance to the proposed site is in front of the only properties along that road that don’t have their own parking spaces.

“So, we’re going to create a problem for at least three properties that currently use the road to park.

“It isn’t the developers’ responsibility to resolve parking on Hadleigh Road, but what they are doing is creating a problem that wasn’t there before.”

Of the 44 houses proposed, 15 would be designated as ‘affordable’ – typically meaning they are at least 20% below local market rents.

A reserved matters application for the 41 properties approved in 2018 was set to be discussed but withdrawn before the meeting.

Officers had recommended refusal for the reserved matters application, on the basis of lack of detail around flood risk and surface water drainage.