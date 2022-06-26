Green light for 86 homes to be built in Elmswell

Land off School Road in Elmswell where 86 homes are to be developed. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 86 homes in Elmswell have been formally approved by Mid Suffolk District Council.

The project was passed by four votes to two at the council's development control committee on Wednesday, June 22.

The scheme, submitted by Bloor Homes, was granted outline planning permission in January 2021 before more detailed plans were submitted in April.

Planners then recommended the plans for approval, and the project has now formally been given the green light.

The scheme covers an area of just over 14 acres, on land off School Road, Elmswell, and includes a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bed homes – including 30 properties earmarked for affordable housing.

A new pre-school is also included in the development.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by James Bailey Planning, says: "The benefits of the scheme include: delivery of an agreed level of housing, within an agreed sustainable location for Elmswell;

"A green frontage onto School Road, which will include open space; improved landscaping and green infrastructure that will add to the setting of this location.

"Land for early years setting, protection and retention of important trees, and delivery of the cycleway and footway forming part of the wider project between Elmswell and Woolpit.

"The land north and west of School Road, Elmswell is an emerging allocated site, and already benefits from outline planning consent.

"The location of the early years setting has evolved during discussions with the planning officer and locally elected members and has moved from the centre of the site, to the frontage and now in its preferred location in the north-east of the site.

"The School Road frontage was not favoured in response to concerns with cars and dropping off.

"The early years setting is well connected to the existing community as well as being key to the new development providing a focus for the community."

At the outline stage of planning concerns were raised around a historic oak tree on the proposed site.

The planning statement says it would be retained and the land for the cycleway will be widened to take the tree into account.

"The oak tree has also been integrated into the design of the road scheme to slow traffic as they approach the corner of School Road and benefited from additional landscaping at this point," it reads.