86 homes set for Suffolk village as planners urge approval

Land off School Road in Elmswell where 86 homes are to be developed. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 86 homes in Elmswell have been recommended for approval at next week's Mid Suffolk development control committee.

The project, submitted by Bloor Homes, was granted outline planning permission in January 2021, with more detailed plans submitted in April.

The scheme covers an area of just over 14 acres, on land off School Road, Elmswell, and includes a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bed homes, including 30 earmarked for affordable housing.

Councillor Sarah Mansel said: "Bloor Homes seem keen to engage with the community, but there are still concerns about the location of the pre-school within the development.

"It would be nice to see some more sustainability measures, such as alternative forms of heating.

"Whilst we are looking forward to the first stretch of the Elmswell-Woolpit community path to be built alongside this development along School Road, it is shame that this and the highway works may not improve safety as much as we expected."

The planning statement for the project, prepared by James Bailey Planning, said: "The benefits of the scheme include: delivery of an agreed level of housing, within an agreed sustainable location for Elmswell,

"A green frontage onto School Road, which will include open space; improved landscaping and green infrastructure that will add to the setting of this location,

"Land for early years setting, protection and retention of important trees, and delivery of the cycleway and footway forming part of the wider project between Elmswell and Woolpit."

The committee report on the project, which recommends that councillors approve the plans, said: "The form of the application is generally acceptable to officers with no significant issues being raised.

"The design is acceptable, resulting in no issues that would be fatal to the application.

"Consultees have noted some minor points which the applicant is currently addressing such that consultees final views can be presented to members, but again, it is not considered that these represent major issues that indicate that reserved matters approval should be withheld."

The plans are set to be discussed with the official recommendation being for approval of the project, with some minor conditions being agreed.