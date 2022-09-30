News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans to build 4 homes following demolition of barns submitted

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM September 30, 2022
The site of the farm from a drone

The site is currently dominated by outdated agricultural buildings. - Credit: Evolution town planning

Plans to build four homes in Elmswell following the demolition of barns have been submitted.

The project - for land at Willow Farm, Ashfield Road - has been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

Planning documents indicate that the scheme would comprise three-bedroom and four-bedroom properties.

Agents Evolution town planning said: “This application provides an exciting opportunity to replace outdated agricultural barns on Willow Farmyard, with traditional looking homes. 

"By converting the farm into residential use, we will remove a large number of tractor and farm-related vehicle movements from this part of the village, which in recent years has become increasingly residential.”

Tractor in the road

The development would help to remove farm related vehicles from the roads in the village. - Credit: Evolution town planning

The design statement for the project, prepared by Evolution town planning says: "The site contains a number of farm buildings, which are no longer required for regular farming purposes, and the former farmhouse has not been occupied as a farmhouse for many years."

A decision on the plans is expected in early November.

The site of the farm from a drone

A decision on the plans is expected in early November. - Credit: Evolution town planning

Willow Farm, Ashfield Road, Elmswell, that is the centre for plans for 4 homes following the demolition of farm buildings.

Willow Farm, Ashfield Road, Elmswell, that is the centre for plans for 4 homes following the demolition of farm buildings. - Credit: Google Maps


Planning and Development
Housing News
Mid Suffolk Council
Suffolk

Don't Miss

St Bartholomew's, a Grade II listed farmhouse with chapel in Sudbury, Suffolk, which is still for sale with Brown&Co

'Unusual' farmhouse still up for sale after it fails to sell at auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Rowley Drive in Newmarket is currently closed as police and fire crews deal with the crash

Suffolk Live News

Town centre road closed after crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews attend the scene of a field fire in Wades Lanes, Chelmondiston. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

Suffolk Live News

Large fire breaks out at farmhouse in Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Bruisyard Village Hall, where the bike show gig was cut short by the council

Suffolk charity bike show gig 'did not have licensing permission'

Dominic Bareham

person