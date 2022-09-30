Plans to build 4 homes following demolition of barns submitted

The site is currently dominated by outdated agricultural buildings. - Credit: Evolution town planning

Plans to build four homes in Elmswell following the demolition of barns have been submitted.

The project - for land at Willow Farm, Ashfield Road - has been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

Planning documents indicate that the scheme would comprise three-bedroom and four-bedroom properties.

Agents Evolution town planning said: “This application provides an exciting opportunity to replace outdated agricultural barns on Willow Farmyard, with traditional looking homes.

"By converting the farm into residential use, we will remove a large number of tractor and farm-related vehicle movements from this part of the village, which in recent years has become increasingly residential.”

The development would help to remove farm related vehicles from the roads in the village. - Credit: Evolution town planning

The design statement for the project, prepared by Evolution town planning says: "The site contains a number of farm buildings, which are no longer required for regular farming purposes, and the former farmhouse has not been occupied as a farmhouse for many years."

A decision on the plans is expected in early November.

A decision on the plans is expected in early November. - Credit: Evolution town planning

Willow Farm, Ashfield Road, Elmswell, that is the centre for plans for 4 homes following the demolition of farm buildings. - Credit: Google Maps



