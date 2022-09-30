Plans to build 4 homes following demolition of barns submitted
- Credit: Evolution town planning
Plans to build four homes in Elmswell following the demolition of barns have been submitted.
The project - for land at Willow Farm, Ashfield Road - has been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.
Planning documents indicate that the scheme would comprise three-bedroom and four-bedroom properties.
Agents Evolution town planning said: “This application provides an exciting opportunity to replace outdated agricultural barns on Willow Farmyard, with traditional looking homes.
"By converting the farm into residential use, we will remove a large number of tractor and farm-related vehicle movements from this part of the village, which in recent years has become increasingly residential.”
The design statement for the project, prepared by Evolution town planning says: "The site contains a number of farm buildings, which are no longer required for regular farming purposes, and the former farmhouse has not been occupied as a farmhouse for many years."
A decision on the plans is expected in early November.