Controversial homes plans near historic hall are refused

Controversial plans for a homes development close to a Grade II* listed hall with links to Anne Boleyn have been refused.

The proposal, submitted by JRH Veenbaas and Co to Babergh District Council, was seeking to convert, repair and extend existing farm buildings on the site close to Erwarton Hall into five homes and garages.

As a child, Queen Anne Boleyn visited the 16th-century hall which was built by her uncle. The decision to refuse the project was made on Wednesday (August 24) by the Babergh planning committee.

The plans would see a metal-clad barn demolished while the Dutch barn would have been retained. The homes would have consisted of one two-bedroom and four three-bedroom properties.

The vote was tight as there were six votes against and five votes for approval.

A representative from Erwarton Parish Meeting said it objected to the plans - and was worried about a "detrimental" effect on the setting from the amount of glazing being used in the project.

A supporter for the project said schemes like this would help breathe "new life" into the farm buildings.

An agent acting on behalf of the applicant suggested that they were surprised by the recommendation of the planning committee - while councillor Derek Davis raised concern over "harm" to the nearby listed hall and gatehouse.

Councillor Mary McLaren and others were also concerned about the proximity of agricultural vehicles - with a new access point being shared by domestic and farm vehicles.

The controversial plans were recommended for refusal - and had over 100 objections - including by that of comedian, writer, actor and TV presenter Griff Rhys Jones, who has a home in nearby Holbrook.

The committee report for the project – which recommended that the plans were refused – said: "The proposal would cause less than substantial harm to the character, setting and significance of the Grade II* Erwarton Hall, its Grade I Gatehouse and the undesignated heritage asset barns through the fundamental change of use from a working farmyard to residential dwellings.

"The proposed unsympathetic glazing and inappropriate materiality, as well as the removal of hedgerow and the proposed access track across an existing paddock would create harm to these assets as well as to the AONB (area of outstanding natural beauty) landscape."

The plans were originally planned to be discussed at August 10's planning committee - but the meeting was curtailed during discussions on Churchill Retirement Living's controversial Belle Vue Park retirement home plans.



