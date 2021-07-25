News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Look inside £4.75m country home set on sprawling 17-acre estate

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 PM July 25, 2021   
Fernbrook Hall near Witham has been listed for sale

Fernbrook Hall near Witham has been listed for sale - Credit: Fine & Country

A multi-million pound "luxurious yet comfortable" country home with a built-in cinema has hit the market in Essex.

Colchester-based agent Fine & Country is marketing the eight-bedroom Fernbrook Hall, set within a 17-acre estate, at Wickham Bishops, outside Witham.

The property contains a home cinema

The property contains a home cinema - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd/Fine & Country

It is located a short walk from Benton Hall Golf and Country Club and is only several miles from the town centre.

Colchester's Fine & Country is marketing the property

Colchester's Fine & Country is marketing the property - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd/Fine & Country

Prospective buyers will have to stump up the mammoth asking price of £4.75million.

The interior of the luxury home

The interior of the luxury home - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd/Fine & Country

But included in the sale is a home cinema, tennis court, swimming pool and even a helicopter landing pad.

The oak carport for storing vehicles

The oak carport for storing vehicles - Credit: Fine & Country

Fine & Country described the property as a "magnificent Tudor style country manor house" which is a "luxurious yet comfortable family home".

Included in the sale is a tennis court

Included in the sale is a tennis court - Credit: Fine & Country

The agent added: "The house was beautifully designed and built in the 1990s, but has the look and feel of a period manor house and so blends effortlessly with its stunning rural surroundings."

An aerial picture shows the scale of the 17-acre estate

An aerial picture shows the scale of the 17-acre estate - Credit: Fine & Country


