Look inside £4.75m country home set on sprawling 17-acre estate
- Credit: Fine & Country
A multi-million pound "luxurious yet comfortable" country home with a built-in cinema has hit the market in Essex.
Colchester-based agent Fine & Country is marketing the eight-bedroom Fernbrook Hall, set within a 17-acre estate, at Wickham Bishops, outside Witham.
It is located a short walk from Benton Hall Golf and Country Club and is only several miles from the town centre.
Prospective buyers will have to stump up the mammoth asking price of £4.75million.
But included in the sale is a home cinema, tennis court, swimming pool and even a helicopter landing pad.
Fine & Country described the property as a "magnificent Tudor style country manor house" which is a "luxurious yet comfortable family home".
The agent added: "The house was beautifully designed and built in the 1990s, but has the look and feel of a period manor house and so blends effortlessly with its stunning rural surroundings."
