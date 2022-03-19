News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Housing developer's gift to soccer-mad youngsters

Richard Cornwell

Published: 2:12 PM March 19, 2022
Kirby Athletic youngsters show off their new Taylor Wimpey The Laurels kit

Kirby Athletic youngsters show off their new kit - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

Young footballers are playing in new kit - thanks to the generosity of a housing developer.

Taylor Wimpey donated £1,200 to Kirby Athletic Youth FC to provide their two under-8s teams with new kits.

The company is building 116 new homes at The Laurels development, close to the club’s home at Kirby Recreational Ground in Kirby Cross.

The project features two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, and a landscaped green space and play area. 

The grassroots football club approached Taylor Wimpey to request a sponsorship for its under-8s squad’s new training kits. 

Club chairman Martin Pitcher said: “All of the boys within the under-8s teams were brand new to football when they joined. We have been training these young players and teams so that they are confident in possession and attempt to play forward, attacking football at all times in a fun-filled environment.

“Having a good quality kit really helps the players to feel like they are part of a team, and we are really grateful to Taylor Wimpey for getting on board with Kirby Athletic Youth FC as our under-8s sponsor.”

