Second consultation into plans for 100 new homes at key site

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 6:00 AM August 28, 2022
A second exhibition is going to be held into plans for the former Melton Hill offices in Woodbridge.

A second exhibition is going to be held into plans for the former Melton Hill offices in Woodbridge. - Credit: Katy Sandalls

A second consultation will be held into the proposed redevelopment of the former Suffolk Coastal District Council offices. 

Construction firm ROSE builders will be staging the public exhibition at the former council offices in Melton Hill, Woodbridge, after previously holding a consultation in June. 

The developer is planning to build 100 new homes in an estate which will be known as King’s View at the site that had previously been the subject of Active Urban’s plans to build 100 homes, which were likened to ‘cheese wedges’ because of their design. 

The consultation will be held on Thursday, September 1 between 2pm and 8pm and will be an opportunity to comment on the latest design, which has evolved from responses to the previous consultation. 

At that event, concerns were raised relating to parking, affordable housing, trees and renewable energy. 

