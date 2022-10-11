Experts advise caution for homebuyers as mortgage rates soar

Experts across Suffolk have urged potential homebuyers to remain cautious as the UK sees some of the highest mortgage rates in 14 years - Credit: PA/Richard Marsham/Simply C Photography

Experts across Suffolk have urged potential homebuyers to remain cautious as the UK sees some of the highest mortgage rates in 14 years.

According to the data firm, Moneyfacts, the rate on a typical two-year fixed rate mortgage hit 6.31% on Monday, the highest since November 2008.

The rate on a typical five-year fixed rate mortgage deal reached 6.19%, the highest since November 2009.

On the first of the month, both average rates were sitting comfortably below 6 per cent at 5.43 per cent and 5.23 per cent respectively.

“Anyone looking to buy a property at the moment should very carefully consider the amount they’re borrowing and the monthly repayments, to ensure they can afford them now – and in the future should rates rise further," said Richard Norrington, chief executive at Suffolk Building Society.

Richard Norrington, chief executive at Suffolk Building Society - Credit: Simply C Photography

“We’re seeing borrowers arranging their remortgage earlier than in the past. Many are proactively asking if they can switch to, or lock in, a fixed rate mortgage months ahead of their current deal ending.

“Whether this is the right for them will depend on individual circumstances, the terms and conditions of their existing deal and any early redemption charges that may apply. Seeking the advice of an independent financial adviser or a mortgage broker may be prudent; mortgage brokers have a good overview of the market and the deals currently available.

“To anyone concerned about their mortgage payments, I would urge them to contact their lender sooner rather than later as their provider may have a number of different options to help them manage their mortgage repayments."

The situation has prompted fears that house prices could plummet, with rising interest rates potentially wiping 28% off the amount mortgage companies are willing to lend buyers.

Katy Stephenson, part of the residential sales team at Savills in Suffolk, said the company's researchers expect a lot of potential buyers "to sit on their hands" as a result of mortgage market uncertainty.

"First-time buyers and buy-to-let landlords, who are most reliant on mortgage debt, are likely to be the most affected," she added.

Katy Stephenson, part of the residential sales team at Savills in Suffolk - Credit: Richard Marsham

"The rest of the market, downsizers and more affluent buyers for example with lower debt requirements, will be better placed to ride things out.

“In the short term, the market will be predominately driven by homeowner need, rather than lifestyle influences which drove the market during the pandemic.

"As a result, sellers will need to be much more realistic when it comes to pricing their home."