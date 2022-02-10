News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More homes granted permission at Suffolk airfield

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM February 10, 2022
Location of Eye Airfield

Eye Airfield, which is the site for a variety of planning developments, including this one, for 15 homes. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans for 15 more homes at Eye Airfield have been given the green light by Mid Suffolk District Council's planning committee.

The project, submitted by Ryden Developments, is made up of three-, four- and five-bedroom properties, both houses and bungalows.

The development is part of a wider project that could see up to 280 homes built around Eye Airfield, the first phase of which was also granted planning permission at the same meeting on Wednesday, February 9.

Each of the homes will be detached and have their own garages. Electric vehicle charging points and solar panels will also be installed.

The committee report which recommended approval, said "the development will add positively to the Eye community".

Eye Town Council said: "The town council lodged an objection to the original application on 15th December 2020. The work to improve the design quality of the 15 proposed homes is recognised and welcome. Councillors felt that this was of a significantly higher quality than the original proposal."

The scheme was granted planning permission after a unanimous vote.

