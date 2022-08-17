Fears over impact of cottage plans on landmark Suffolk windmill

Sharlie Goddard, owner of Thorpeness Windmill, is concerned about the impact plans to build a cottage next door to the windmill will have on the mill. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A landmark Grade II-listed 19th-century Suffolk windmill may no longer be able to work if plans to make changes to a neighbouring cottage are given the go-ahead, the mill’s owner has claimed.

Sharlie Goddard, owner of Thorpeness Windmill, said plans for extension work to the cottage in Lakeside Avenue could result in changes to wind flow, which could affect the operation of the historic post mill, which was built in 1803.

Applicant Pamela Barker is seeking approval from East Suffolk Council for a loft conversion at the cottage, which is 30m away from the mill, to provide bedrooms.

She had previously submitted plans which were refused in August on the basis the cottage would overlook Mill House, which is part of the windmill site.

However, in February, the Planning Inspectorate overturned the decision on appeal after finding the development would not be dominant or overbearing as the cottage was on a lower level than Mill House.

The applicant has now re-submitted the plans.

But Mrs Goddard said the plans would increase the height of the roof, impacting the airflow to the mill’s sails which need to be facing into the wind to be able to operate.

She added: “It is just very upsetting when we did a lot of restoration work and obviously we want it to work and we spent a lot of money getting the mill to work.”

A report by consultee the Society of the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB) suggested that although the overall height of the roof would not be raised, the ridge height would increase in the new build section, masking the wind flow to the mill from a southerly direction.

However, separate assessments by GIA Surveyors and SLR Consulting, which provide wind microclimate analysis, said the impact of the development on wind flow would be ‘negligible.’

Additionally, a design and access statement with the re-submitted plans on behalf of the applicant said there would be no changes to the roof ridgeline and the new gable end would project less than 1m above the existing roof.

"It is no higher than that of its immediate neighbours and the other six properties situated along the northwest side of Lakeside Avenue.

"Additionally, even the apex of the new gable remains below the base of the windmill, which is situated some 40m to the north west of the building on a significantly elevated site," the statement said.

Applicant Pamela Barker declined to comment.



