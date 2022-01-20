Construction to start on million-pound homes overlooking golf course this spring
- Credit: Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club
Construction of a collection of luxury homes at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club is due to begin in April.
So far four of the five Balfour Place properties, which had prices starting at £1.25m, have been reserved with only Tomline View remaining.
The contemporary properties will overlook the historic Deben estuary – part of the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
The funds raised from Balfour Place will enable Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club to build a new state-of-the-art clubhouse and provide a café, putting green and viewing platform that will be open to members of the public.
The plan is to start the construction of both the residential properties and the clubhouse at the same time in the spring.
Felixstowe Ferry is one of the oldest golf clubs in England and the development has been named after former captain – and ex British prime minister – AJ Balfour.
Each of the houses is also named after an important figure in the club’s 130 year history.
