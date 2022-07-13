Disabled mother of four evicted after house overrun by mould

Miss Relph and her family were asked to leave the property after an investigation deemed it unsafe to live in - Credit: Betheny Relph

A disabled mother of four is facing eviction after her house in Felixstowe was overrun by mould.

Betheny Relph, 27, said she was asked to leave the property after an investigation deemed it unsafe to live in.

"It's everywhere", she said.

"My children are having to stay in the same room as me as it's the only one I can clean.

"Two of my children are suffering from bad bronchiolitis as a result of it."

Miss Relph's four children are having to live in the same room as their mother - Credit: Betheny Relph

An expert's report has said the mould is being caused by insulation and a lack of ventilation in the house.

The family have tried to combat this by improving airflow, but the issue has continued to persist.

Miss Relph's situation has led to East Suffolk Council offering her emergency housing in Lowestoft.

However, the Felixstowe resident has had to turn that down because of her disability and young family.

She said: "I'm disabled and I've got four children under two and half years old.

"I also rely on people, sometimes family members, in Felixstowe to come in on a daily basis to help me cook, support me with the children.

"Moving to Lowestoft would just isn't feasible for me.

"I've got nowhere to go."

Following a court order last week, Miss Relph has been told she must vacate the property in two weeks.

In a statement, a spokesman for East Suffolk Council said their Housing Needs Team are now working to find "suitable, large temporary accommodation to meet Miss Relph's requirements".

“We sympathise with Miss Relph's housing situation and understand her wish to remain in the local area when a possession order expires on her rental property.

An expert's report has said the mould is being caused by insulation and a lack of ventilation in the house - Credit: Betheny Relph

"Officers work hard to keep residents within their own communities and close to existing support networks. However, in a small number of cases, where demand is high, we may have to offer available accommodation further away in the short term.

“We will continue to work with Miss Relph to help relieve her housing situation and will be making a formal offer of temporary accommodation, as well as offering support going forward until suitable longer-term accommodation can be found.

“Should temporary accommodation become vacant within her local area, we would of course look to make arrangements with Miss Relph and her family.”