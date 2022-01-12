Former police station buildings to be turned into 26 homes

The old Felixstowe police station is set to be converted to high-quality apartments - Credit: Gregg Brown

Development of a town's former police station site seems settled at last - with work on 26 new apartments set to get under way, hopefully this year.

East Suffolk Council has received a series of planning applications over the past couple of years as plans for the conversion of the buildings have developed.

Now it seems likely that the main former Felixstowe police station building will be converted into 15 flats while the next door offices will become 11 flats.

The council is currently approving the details for the old offices, Glenfield Court, in Glenfield Avenue, and has received a construction plan, though developers RAAH Holdings Ltd do not give a start date.

Planning officers gave consent for Glenfield Court – a building which was previously accommodation for police officers in training and over the years has also been used to house specialist investigation units - to be turned into eight flats in 2020.

Then just before Christmas it approved amended plans which added three extra flats in the roofspace.

The police station next door has also been the subject of fresh plans which now look set to see it converted to 15 apartments.

It appears earlier approved plans to create some commercial space and flats will be superseded with approval for the whole of the property at the corner of High Road West and Glenfield Avenue to be used for homes.

Pinn Homes' plan will create 13 one-bedroom homes and two two-bed and be of a high quality and much-needed accommodation at the resort.

The historic landmark has been vacant for more than three years since being put on the market for £1.5million and the police moved in with the fire service across the road.

The scheme for the former police station - built in 1930 and which has been described as a "particularly fine and intact example of an inter-war police station" - will include car parking spaces for the flats and cycle holders.

The earlier planning consent said many of its features such as the stone surround entrance, engraved date stone, and parapet would be kept.