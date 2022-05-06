Work underway to convert ex police site into new homes

The former police station and offices alongside will be converted into flats - Credit: GREGG BROWN

Work to convert Felixstowe's former police station complex into 26 new apartments is underway after the site stood empty for five years.

The future of the site was eventually settled this year after a series of planning applications and negotiations with planners to find the best scheme for the buildings.

East Suffolk Council has now agreed plans that will see the main former Felixstowe police station building at the junction of Glenfield Avenue and High Road West converted into 15 flats while the next-door offices will become 11 flats.

It is understood conversion of the old offices, Glenfield Court, in Glenfield Avenue, by developers RAAH Holdings Ltd will be completed first.

Nicholas Estates in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, is already advertising the apartments with prices ranging from £130,000 to £170,000.

Planning officers gave consent for Glenfield Court – a building which was previously accommodation for police officers in training and over the years has also been used to house specialist investigation units - to be turned into eight flats in 2020.

Then just before last Christmas the council approved amended plans which added three extra flats in the roof space.

Glenfield Court will be converted into 11 flats - Credit: Archant

The police station has also been the subject of fresh plans which now look set to see it converted to 15 apartments.

It appears earlier approved plans to create some commercial space and flats will be superseded by the approval for the whole of the property to be used for homes.

Pinn Homes was given consent to create 13 one-bedroom homes and two two-bed homes of a high-quality to provide much-needed accommodation at the resort.

The historic landmark has been vacant for more than five years since being put on the market for £1.5million and the police moved in with the fire service across the road.

The scheme for the former police station - built in 1930 and which has been described as a "particularly fine and intact example of an inter-war police station" - will include car parking spaces for the flats and cycle holders.

The earlier planning consent said many of its features such as the stone surround entrance, engraved date stone, and parapet would be kept.