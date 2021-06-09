Homes plan for village blocked over fears of harm to listed building
A developerment of eight homes in Finningham have been blocked amid concerns that it could cause harm to the setting of a neighbouring grade-II listed building.
Burgess Homes Ltd's proposals for the small estate on land off Westhorpe Road were refused by Mid Suffolk District Council's planners.
The developer's application argued that the homes would not lead to "substantial loss of the significance" of Hill House, a 17th century property in the village.
Planning documents said: "The proposed development will provide economic, social and environmental benefits fulfilling the three objectives of sustainable development and can take place without any significant adverse impacts on any interests of acknowledged importance."
However, Mid Suffolk planners refused to grant the application permission as it did not have "sufficient information to demonstrate no harm" to Hill House.
The planners also said the proposal "fails to demonstrate that the public benefits of the development would outweigh this identified harm".
