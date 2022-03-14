First properties completed at new 560-home estate
- Credit: Richard Cornwell
The first homes on a new 560-home edge-of-town estate have been completed and occupiers will move in this year.
Trelawny Place at Felixstowe is being built off the Candlet Road, Walton bypass, into open countryside close to an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The land was previously used as meadows for horses and to house a number of small businesses, including a boat builder and a sign-making company.
House builder Persimmon says the development "will bring much-needed new homes and an economic boost to the area, laying the foundations for a thriving new community to the north of the town".
The first homes close to a new traffic light junction at the entrance to the development are now finished with some sold and a show-house also open.
Candlet Road has been widened to accommodate the right-turn lane into the estate, with new pedestrian crossings. A new cycleway/footpath has been built from the estate to the doctors' surgery at the top of Beatrice Avenue, and a footpath link is under construction on the Walton side.
The development's name commemorates Ian Trelawny, who with Gordon Parker developed the ailing Port of Felixstowe in the 1950s into a major trade powerhouse and container port.
Phase one of the project will see 255 two-, three-, four- and five-bed homes built with 85 of them affordable homes.
Persimmon's 560-home project is seen as the first phase of a 2,000-home garden neighbourhood and it will feature play provision, open space and landscaping, a circular pathway and pedestrian and cycle ways linking the development to the wider garden neighbourhood.
Most Read
- 1 Nearly 150 people being treated for Covid in counties' hospitals
- 2 Suffolk headteacher says lack of school readiness 'isn't a Covid issue'
- 3 Go-ahead for new village homes and community centre
- 4 'Well out of order' - Cowley reveals McKenna apology after Thompson clash
- 5 Stu says: Seven observations following 0-0 draw with Portsmouth
- 6 £800k home on site of medieval hospital is for sale
- 7 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- 8 Fourth case of bird flu outbreak confirmed in Suffolk
- 9 Home left 'uninhabitable' after blaze
- 10 Missing Stowmarket man found 'safe and well'
The mixture of traditional and contemporary house types will be have 20% of energy from renewable sources, electric vehicle charging points, wildlife habitats and water features.
Later phases will include a community centre, 60 bedroom extra care home and 50 assisted living units, and business units.
Talks are under way between the district council and landowners in the area to assemble the site for the garden neighbourhood - stretching from Eastward Ho to the A14 dock spur roundabout and set to include a £25million state-of-the-art leisure centre - and draw up a masterplan.