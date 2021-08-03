First residents to move into new Haughley housing development

Published: 1:05 PM August 3, 2021

The first residents of the Haughley development will move into their new homes later this month - Credit: Bellway

The first residents at a new housing development near Stowmarket will be able to move into their new homes by the end of this month.

Construction work at Bellway’s Eve Meadows development in Haughley is progressing well, with the first homeowners due to move into their properties on Friday, August 27.

The development, which includes 65 new homes at the site off Fishponds Way, including 43 houses for private sale and 22 affordable homes, went onto the market in January, with 10 properties already purchased.

Jenny Walker, sales director at Bellway Essex, said: “Situated conveniently between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, the village of Haughley is a highly sought-after location for house buyers in Suffolk, particularly commuters to either town who will benefit from easy access to the A14.

“Eve Meadows will create a high-quality new neighbourhood in this attractive village."

As part of the planning agreement Bellway is also making a financial contribution of £165,120 towards school transport, £10,000 for a traffic regulation order and £4,000 towards a public right of way.