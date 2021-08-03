News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

First residents to move into new Haughley housing development

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:05 PM August 3, 2021   
The first residents of the Haughley development will move into their new homes later this month

The first residents of the Haughley development will move into their new homes later this month - Credit: Bellway

The first residents at a new housing development near Stowmarket will be able to move into their new homes by the end of this month. 

Construction work at Bellway’s Eve Meadows development in Haughley is progressing well, with the first homeowners due to move into their properties on Friday, August 27.

The development, which includes 65 new homes at the site off Fishponds Way, including 43 houses for private sale and 22 affordable homes, went onto the market in January, with 10 properties already purchased. 

Jenny Walker, sales director at Bellway Essex, said: “Situated conveniently between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, the village of Haughley is a highly sought-after location for house buyers in Suffolk, particularly commuters to either town who will benefit from easy access to the A14.

“Eve Meadows will create a high-quality new neighbourhood in this attractive village."

As part of the planning agreement Bellway is also making a financial contribution of £165,120 towards school transport, £10,000 for a traffic regulation order and £4,000 towards a public right of way.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk enjoys warehousing boom as more businesses flock to region
  2. 2 A12 fully reopened after serious crash
  3. 3 Man left with cuts to his head after being bottled following fight in Suffolk town
  1. 4 Container ship that blocked Suez Canal due to arrive in Felixstowe
  2. 5 Woman dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
  3. 6 Obsessed man thought barmaid was in love with him
  4. 7 People with these surnames in Suffolk could be owed a fortune
  5. 8 Long-serving parish clerk resigns from council hit by flaring tensions
  6. 9 Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site
  7. 10 Positives, negatives and plenty still to do - what we've learned from Town's pre-season
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tempers flare in the first half.

Football

Matchday Recap: Town well beaten as Millwall win feisty friendly

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
There has been a collision on the A12 London bound at Colchester

A12

Woman, 29, dies in crash with construction digger near A12

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Oaks Primary School, Ipswich

Education News | Updated

Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns first half effort hits the post.

Football

Andy's Angles: Five observations from Ipswich Town's 3-0 loss to Millwall

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus