Plans to demolish barns and create five homes are approved

Red House Farm, Duke Street, Hintlesham, which is soon to be the site of five new homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to demolish five barns in Hintlesham and use the site for bungalows have been approved by Babergh District Council.

The plans submitted by housebuilder Landex centre around Red House Farm, Duke Street, Hintlesham.

The existing barns on the site will be demolished and replaced with a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom bungalows.

The design statement for the project, prepared by Wincer Kievenaar, says the application "proposes an enhancement to the site by forming new dwellings in the form of an agricultural farmyard enclosure which will match the character of the area, using traditional materials and forms which blend with the surrounding countryside".

The site was originally granted planning permission in June 2020, but planning officers say "This application is considered to be far more attractive and locally distinctive arrangement with the use of traditional materials set out in a courtyard arrangement to reflect the previous agricultural use.

"The scheme is considered to be an improvement and an enhancement to the extant approval on the site."

More information about the plans (DC/21/05992) can be found here.








