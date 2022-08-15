News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five new flats to replace redundant builder's yard

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 6:00 AM August 15, 2022
Station Road, Haverhill

A planning application has been submitted to transform a redundant builder's yard into multiple one-bedroom flats. - Credit: Google Maps

A planning application has been submitted to transform a redundant builder's yard into multiple one-bedroom flats.

Onions Yard Developments has submitted a planning application to West Suffolk Council in regard to the site in Haverhill.

The company plans to erect five one-bed residential units on three floors in the previous site of SR Builders, Station Road.

The site is currently a redundant builder's yard and the application makes reference to demolishing the current commercial building.

It also details the provision of landscaping, boundary treatments and a cycle and bin store.

The planning application was received by the council on Monday, July 25, and is now pending consideration.

Previously, a proposal was made by the same applicant for four flats to be built on the Station Road site in 2021.

Councillor for Haverhill Central Ward Aaron Luccarini submitted concerns surrounding overdevelopment of the plot and lack of car parking, but the application was approved in September of the same year.


