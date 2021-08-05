Five of the most reduced Suffolk properties on Zoopla
- Credit: Niche
With house prices on the rise we have taken a look into the properties that have been reduced on the market.
Here are five of the most reduced properties in Suffolk and their locations:
Great Blakenham - Reduced by 50%
This spacious two bed mobile home on Chalk Hill has been reduced by 50% and on the market for £70,000.
Situated in an ideal location as it is tucked away on the sought after Blueleighs Park development but also not too far from local shops and the A14.
You may also want to watch:
The mobile home also has a lounge, kitchen and separate dining room with one bathroom.
There is a decent garden with a decking area.
Most Read
- 1 A12 reopens after serious collision
- 2 Family 'devastated' after elderly man's Reliant Robin tipped over
- 3 Our Ipswich Town predictions: Top scorer, best player, where they'll finish and more
- 4 'There won't be a better group of strikers in the league' - Jeffers on Town's firepower
- 5 'A rut had set in and it needed to change... we will have got one or two wrong' - Cook on his Ipswich Town squad cull
- 6 Man dies in two-car crash on A12
- 7 Man who built outbuildings and lake without permission fined £1,300
- 8 Snape Maltings launches two new restaurants with far-reaching river views
- 9 Historic East Anglian sailing barge to become floating bakery
- 10 GP warns of 'Latitude effect' as cases rise among young people
The property first went onto the market in September 2020.
Little Waldingfield - Reduced by 40%
This astonishing 25-bedroom manor house is on the market for £1,500,000 after being reduced by 40%.
The Tudor detached property is currently being used a residential home is over 11,000 square feet and on around three acres of ground.
Located between Sudbury and Lavenham the property offers the potential of either a commercial venture or a private residential home.
The manor house was first put on the market on July 19, 2021.
Bury St Edmunds - Reduced by 25%
On the market for £150,000 this large studio flat in Hatter street has been reduced by 25%.
The flat, which is located on the top floor of a Grade II listed building is in need of a full refurbishment.
Close to local amenities and a short walk to the market square and the Abbey Gardens.
Stowmarket - Reduced by 20.4%
This stunning 6-bedroom Grade II listed house in Mill Lane, Stowmarket has been reduced by nearly 21% and on the market for £995,000
The property comes with three reception rooms a cellar, outbuildings and equestrian facilities.
Sitting on around 4.33 acres of land, the property has a proper countryside setting and first went onto the market in May 2020.
Felixstowe - Reduced by 17.7%
This two bedroom ground floor apartment is currently on the market for £325,000.
Part of the conversion of a former hotel, the stunning original features have been retained throughout.
Close to local amenities the apartment also has a balcony with sea views.