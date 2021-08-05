Five of the most reduced Suffolk properties on Zoopla

Published: 6:29 PM August 5, 2021

The top five properties in Suffolk that have been reduced on Zoopla - Credit: Niche

With house prices on the rise we have taken a look into the properties that have been reduced on the market.

Here are five of the most reduced properties in Suffolk and their locations:

Great Blakenham - Reduced by 50%

This spacious two bed mobile home on Chalk Hill has been reduced by 50% and on the market for £70,000.

This mobile home in Great Blakenham has been reduced by 50% - Credit: Hamilton Smith

Situated in an ideal location as it is tucked away on the sought after Blueleighs Park development but also not too far from local shops and the A14.

The mobile home also has a lounge, kitchen and separate dining room with one bathroom.

There is a decent garden with a decking area.

The property first went onto the market in September 2020.

Little Waldingfield - Reduced by 40%

This astonishing 25-bedroom manor house is on the market for £1,500,000 after being reduced by 40%.

The Tudor detached property is currently being used a residential home is over 11,000 square feet and on around three acres of ground.

This stunning 25-bed manor house has been reduced by 40% - Credit: Niche

Located between Sudbury and Lavenham the property offers the potential of either a commercial venture or a private residential home.

The manor house was first put on the market on July 19, 2021.

Bury St Edmunds - Reduced by 25%

On the market for £150,000 this large studio flat in Hatter street has been reduced by 25%.

The large studio flat has been reduced by 25% - Credit: Purple Bricks

The flat, which is located on the top floor of a Grade II listed building is in need of a full refurbishment.

Close to local amenities and a short walk to the market square and the Abbey Gardens.

Stowmarket - Reduced by 20.4%

This stunning 6-bedroom Grade II listed house in Mill Lane, Stowmarket has been reduced by nearly 21% and on the market for £995,000

The property comes with three reception rooms a cellar, outbuildings and equestrian facilities.

This property is on the market for £995,000 - Credit: Mike Fletcher - Chevron Photography

Sitting on around 4.33 acres of land, the property has a proper countryside setting and first went onto the market in May 2020.

Felixstowe - Reduced by 17.7%

This two bedroom ground floor apartment is currently on the market for £325,000.

This ground floor apartment is up for sale for £325,000 in Felixstowe - Credit: Savills

Part of the conversion of a former hotel, the stunning original features have been retained throughout.

Close to local amenities the apartment also has a balcony with sea views.











