Former care home converted into 21 new homes in £3m development

Published: 8:00 AM August 22, 2021

Former Angel Court care home has been redeveloped into 21 new affordable homes - Credit: Simon Watson Photography

A disused care home in Hadleigh has been converted into 21 new homes suitable for families in need.

Families on lower income will be able to apply for one of the new social housing homes created on the site of the former Angel Court care home in Angel Street, Hadleigh.

The redevelopment of the former care home has been funded by Babergh District Council and Homes England with a mix of one and two-bedroom flats available.

The home closed in 2019 and was bought by Babergh from Suffolk County Council with the hope of bringing more much-needed affordable housing to the market town.

Gavin Napper, Managing Director of Pentaco Construction presents keys to Cllr Jan Osborne, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for housing. - Credit: Simon Watson Photography

Councillor Jan Osborne, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We believe everyone in Babergh should have somewhere affordable that they can call home.

"Social housing is required within every local community and this development meets a range of needs – whether they are adding to our 3,500 council houses across the district or helping those on lower-income to own their own property with a part-rent, part-buy option.

"Ultimately, these properties are more than bricks and mortar. They are now people’s homes.”

The reasoning behind the development was because of the ever-increasing need for quality affordable housing.

Babergh District Council’s planning committee approved the first stage of plans for the redevelopment of the care home back in 2019.

Councillor David Busby, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for assets and investments said: "This is just one example of the investment we are making to ensure we have the right type of housing in the right place to meet the needs of local residents.

"This was a significant council investment to breathe new life into a disused town centre site, and solve a local need for social housing - offering a real demonstration of the council’s ongoing desire to support its communities.”

Applications to rent the new homes have already been received via the Gateway to Homechoice choice based letting system.