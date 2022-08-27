News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Former billiards room could make way for new home

Author Picture Icon

Siobhan Middleton, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:00 PM August 27, 2022
The development is proposed for Quilter Road, Felixstowe 

The development is proposed for Quilter Road, Felixstowe - Credit: Google StreetView

Plans to replace a dilapidated Victorian building once used as a billiards room have been refused by planners.

Applicant John Clemence sought permission to knock down the property - a single-storey outbuilding used as accommodation alongside a property in Quilter Road, Felixstowe - and build a replacement.

However, East Suffolk Council’s planning committee south has refused the application because it would be an overdevelopment of the site and the two-storey new-build was of an "unsympathetic design and scale" compared with the original property.

The committee was told that the old billiards room was beyond repair and dilapidated and previous plans to remove it had been approved in 2018.

Labour councillor Peter Byatt said: “Why have we got conservation areas if we do not actually stick to the rules?

“The new design is nothing like the Victorian building next door [29 Quilter Road]. It completely disregards the design of the building in situ."


East Suffolk Council
Planning and Development
Housing News
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Sam Sturman has moved to All Saints hotel resturant in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Award-winning chef opens new restaurant at Suffolk hotel

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police stop ambulance

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Pict

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning in place as thunderstorms expected in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Portsmouth's George Hirst during the Sky Bet League One match at Adams Park, High Wycombe. Picture d

Football | Analysis

How last week of transfer window could look for Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon