Plans for homes at former Chambers bus depot approved

Toby Lown

Published: 11:00 AM August 25, 2022
Illustrative design of what the site of the former Chambers bus station in Bures St Mary could look like.

Illustrative design of what the site of the former Chambers bus station in Bures St Mary could look like. - Credit: Purcell Architects

Plans to convert a former Chambers bus depot into 10 homes and a shop have been approved.

Ryder Estates Ltd's plan for the Bures St Mary site are made up of a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as three-, four- and five-bedroom houses. The scheme, on Church Square, also includes a convenience store.

The project also includes 22 parking spaces for residents and visitors as well as a further 18 for retail use and was approved unanimously - subject to some legal details being tied up - on Wednesday (August 24) by the Babergh council planning committee.

A representative of Bures St Mary Parish Council raised concern over the "significantly underestimated" impact of the loss of some on-street parking - as well as the safety of the planned junction layout.

An objector - representing some local residents - also said they were "deeply concerned" about the loss of parking and echoed the parish council's concerns over traffic safety.

However, a supporter of the project said the provision of a new shop would bring "enormous" benefits to residents.

An agent - speaking on behalf of the developer - argued that the scheme would help improve traffic safety via crossings and would provide new jobs via the shop.

The committee report for the project - which recommended approval of the scheme - said: "The site is currently redundant with a majority of the buildings in a poor state of repair.

"The proposal seeks to redevelop the site whilst retaining and repairing the prominent historic frontage to the western boundary and south-western corner fronting the High Street, including the large shutter doors of the former bus garage.

"The creation of a convenience store would provide jobs as well as services for local residents."

The plans were originally planned to be discussed at August 10's planning committee - but the meeting was curtailed during discussions on Churchill Retirement Living's controversial Belle Vue Park retirement home plans.   




