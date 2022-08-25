Plans for homes at former Chambers bus depot approved
- Credit: Purcell Architects
Plans to convert a former Chambers bus depot into 10 homes and a shop have been approved.
Ryder Estates Ltd's plan for the Bures St Mary site are made up of a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as three-, four- and five-bedroom houses. The scheme, on Church Square, also includes a convenience store.
The project also includes 22 parking spaces for residents and visitors as well as a further 18 for retail use and was approved unanimously - subject to some legal details being tied up - on Wednesday (August 24) by the Babergh council planning committee.
A representative of Bures St Mary Parish Council raised concern over the "significantly underestimated" impact of the loss of some on-street parking - as well as the safety of the planned junction layout.
An objector - representing some local residents - also said they were "deeply concerned" about the loss of parking and echoed the parish council's concerns over traffic safety.
However, a supporter of the project said the provision of a new shop would bring "enormous" benefits to residents.
An agent - speaking on behalf of the developer - argued that the scheme would help improve traffic safety via crossings and would provide new jobs via the shop.
The committee report for the project - which recommended approval of the scheme - said: "The site is currently redundant with a majority of the buildings in a poor state of repair.
"The proposal seeks to redevelop the site whilst retaining and repairing the prominent historic frontage to the western boundary and south-western corner fronting the High Street, including the large shutter doors of the former bus garage.
"The creation of a convenience store would provide jobs as well as services for local residents."
The plans were originally planned to be discussed at August 10's planning committee - but the meeting was curtailed during discussions on Churchill Retirement Living's controversial Belle Vue Park retirement home plans.