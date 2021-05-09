News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Small bungalow development proposed for Framlingham town

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM May 9, 2021    Updated: 9:06 AM May 9, 2021
The site of the proposed bungalows in Framlingham

The site of the proposed bungalows in Framlingham - Credit: Google Earth

A developer has outlined proposals to build four "visually attractive" bungalows near Framlingham town centre.

Abi Ford Design has submitted a planning application for the homes on land off Station Road to East Suffolk Council.

The site, close to Framlingham DIY the former John Grose car dealership, is currently vacant.

The proposals include building four chalet-style properties, a bicycle storage block and 10 car parking spaces at the site.

Planning documents submitted alongside the application revealed that the developer would retain the "green leafy character" of the area.

The documents added: "This scheme is contextually sympathetic, visually attractive, sustainable in design and enduring.

"The site is well within the physical limits of Framlingham and key housing market area adjacent to its town centre.

"It is a progressive approach to providing housing within a floodplain for future developments.

"With the increase in dwellings to four it is also now viable to offer a commuted payment towards off-site affordable housing."

Framlingham News

