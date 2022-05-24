Council set to back new Framlingham homes despite legal letter

Leaper Land's plans for Victoria Mill Road are still being recommended for approval - Credit: Google Maps

Controversial plans for 49 homes in a Suffolk town are still being recommended for approval despite a legal challenge that the Neighbourhood Plan should not be overruled.

Planning officers at East Suffolk Council (ESC) are recommending the go-ahead for the new homes off Victoria Mill Road, Framlingham, despite receiving a letter from solicitors at Leigh Day, acting on behalf of Framlingham Town Council.

The letter stated that the district council had ‘erred’ by failing to take the plan into account in giving its original approval.

Subsequently, the planning authority called in the application for reconsideration, although a spokesperson said the reason was not because of the legal letter, but because part of the site had been declared an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

The solicitors said the Neighbourhood Plan should have had ‘statutory primacy’, but the council did not give it sufficient weight during its deliberations on the plans submitted by Leaper Land Promotions.

However, the town council's planning committee’s chair Simon Garrett said: “According to ESC planning officers, they have complete discretion to override democratically-endorsed plans if in their opinion a proposed development 'does no harm'.

“This makes a mockery of the local planning process: why have Neighbourhood Plans created by the local community and endorsed by Government inspectors if planning officers can simply ignore them?

“It is counter to what Michael Gove has said about the Government’s intentions for the Levelling Up bill announced in the Queen’s Speech, where he spoke of increased local involvement in determining where development takes place.”

As well as the town council, 108 residents have opposed the plans along with 430 people who signed a petition opposing the scheme.

Concerns have been raised about the ‘grossly unsafe’ winding road, which they said was narrow with right-angle bends and pavements that were not wide enough for wheelchairs.

The number of homes and the access to the site were other worries.

The district council spokesperson said the authority had sought its own legal advice, which showed there were no grounds for the legal challenge to the original planning consent.

He added: "The listing of two areas of grass verge – which is part of the adopted highway – as ACV is considered a material change of circumstance and is the only reason for the application being returned to the committee.

"As such, the report before the committee remains largely unchanged in areas not related to the ACV status.

“In conclusion, the ACV status, and highway improvements related to those, does not change the recommendation of approval for this application after taking the relevant planning policy and benefits of the development into consideration.”