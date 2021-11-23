Bid for nearly 50 self-build homes in Framlingham sparks road concerns

Land off Victoria Mill Road in Framlingham where plans have been lodged for 49 self-build homes - Credit: Google Maps

A decision on plans for 49 self-build homes in Framlingham which generated hundreds of objections has been pushed back so that divisive road changes can be viewed by councillors.

Tuesday afternoon’s planning south committee at East Suffolk Council voted by eight votes to one on delaying a decision on Leaper Land Promotion’s outline application to develop agricultural land off Victoria Mill Road.

The proposals are for a phased development of 49 self-build homes – 16 of which would be affordable – on the 2.6-hectare site.

Officers had recommended approval of the scheme, despite swathes of objections which included Framlingham Town Council, 108 residents and 430 petition signatories, although it is not known how many of those were duplicates.

Locals objected because the town’s neighbourhood plan allocated the land for around 30 homes, not 49, and there were concerns about the access road reconfiguration proposals.

Planning conditions attached to the recommendation would have required the road improvements to have been delivered before any homes were built.

But councillors said they needed to visit the site so they could see the narrow roads and proposed reconfiguration, as well as the open green space elements.

Simon Garrett from Framlingham Town Council said the developers had not demonstrated a demand for self-build homes, while substantial amounts of water currently runs into the site during storms.

He added: “We think this proposal is too large, too soon, and contrary to too many Framlingham neighbourhood plan policies.”

Ward councillor Maurice Cook said: “What is the point of having a neighbourhood plan if we then ignore them when faced with applications such as this?”

However, Ben Martin, one of the founders at Leaper, said: “Although we are proposing a greater number of units than in the [neighbourhood] plan, the scheme is not in any way dense.”

He highlighted the number of one and two bed properties – 28 in total – as meeting local need, and added: “We are committed to a detailed design code which closely references Framlingham’s attractive local vernacular.”

Councillors will visit the site on December 6, and it is likely to return to the committee’s first meeting after that date on December 21.