News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Planners asked to approve 49 new self-build homes for market town

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:00 PM January 22, 2022
location of proposed new homes

The site of the proposed new homes is currently agricultural land, off Victoria Mill Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Community leaders are set to make a final decision on controversial plans for 49 new homes in Framlingham after visiting the site of the proposed development.

East Suffolk Council's planning committee south will meet on Tuesday, January 25, to discuss  Leaper Land Promotion's plans for a 2.6-hectare agricultural site off Victoria Mill Road.

The committee is recommended to approve the scheme with the condition that road safety work - to realign the carriageway - is carried out before work starts on the homes.

Councillors first discussed the project in November, but adjourned for a site visit, and were due to reconvene on December 21 but the meeting was cancelled due to concerns over the amount of people expected to attend.

The homes plan has received significant resistance, with110 comments to date, 103 of these are objections, with just five supporting the project.

Leaper Land plan to build 49 self-build homes, 16 of which will be affordable homes.

But residents and Framlingham Town Council have opposed the project for a variety of reasons, including the amount of homes being proposed, access and parking for the site, as well as the risk of flooding. 

Victoria Mill road Framlingham

Access from Victoria Mill road has been one of the sticking points in the project as work will be needed to be done to the road to allow safe access to the site. - Credit: Google Maps

However, Leaper Land Promotions have defended the project, saying that it is "an efficient and appropriate use of the land".

Most Read

  1. 1 World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield
  2. 2 Thatch roof of cottage 'fully alight' in village near Needham Market
  3. 3 Police called to anti-vaccine demonstration at Suffolk pharmacy
  1. 4 Matchday Live: Chaplin fires Town in front after clever move
  2. 5 New cafe toasts successful first week
  3. 6 McKenna hoping Portman Road routine changes can help 'find an edge'
  4. 7 Long delays on A12 after overturned tractor trailer
  5. 8 Ex Town striker Wickham links back up with Manning at MK Dons
  6. 9 'Two suspicious individuals' spotted on primary school roof
  7. 10 Patrols 'throughout the night' following dispersal order in Suffolk town
Planning and Development
East Suffolk Council
East Suffolk News
Framlingham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Samuel Creed was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Police attend the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1088 near Elmswell. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Suffolk Live News

Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
There was also flooding reported in Southwold

Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police attend the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1088 near Elmswell. Picture: Sarah Lucy

A14 | Updated

Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon