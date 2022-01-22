Planners asked to approve 49 new self-build homes for market town
- Credit: Google Maps
Community leaders are set to make a final decision on controversial plans for 49 new homes in Framlingham after visiting the site of the proposed development.
East Suffolk Council's planning committee south will meet on Tuesday, January 25, to discuss Leaper Land Promotion's plans for a 2.6-hectare agricultural site off Victoria Mill Road.
The committee is recommended to approve the scheme with the condition that road safety work - to realign the carriageway - is carried out before work starts on the homes.
Councillors first discussed the project in November, but adjourned for a site visit, and were due to reconvene on December 21 but the meeting was cancelled due to concerns over the amount of people expected to attend.
The homes plan has received significant resistance, with110 comments to date, 103 of these are objections, with just five supporting the project.
Leaper Land plan to build 49 self-build homes, 16 of which will be affordable homes.
But residents and Framlingham Town Council have opposed the project for a variety of reasons, including the amount of homes being proposed, access and parking for the site, as well as the risk of flooding.
However, Leaper Land Promotions have defended the project, saying that it is "an efficient and appropriate use of the land".
