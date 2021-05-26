Plans revised for 50 self-build homes in market town

Published: 5:30 AM May 26, 2021

The site of the proposed self-build homes in the south-west of Framlingham

A scheme to construct up to 50 self-build and custom homes in Framlingham has been slightly reduced in size.

Leaper Land Promotion has altered its plans to build the development on agricultural land south of Victoria Mill Road.

The plans, which were originally submitted to East Suffolk Council last September, initially proposed building up to 50 homes - but the number of properties has now been reduced to 49.

A revised design and access statement has been submitted to the district council.

The site, to the south-west of Framlingham, had been earmarked for 30 homes in the town's neighbourhood plan - but Leaper has previously said this is not an "upper threshold".

Framlingham Town Council had previously outlined its opposition to the scheme, arguing that the number of homes was unsuitable.

Planning documents submitted with the application say the homes would be "strongly influenced by the town vernacular", with the developer hoping to build properties that "will stand the test of time".

The documents added: "Leaper has a strong desire to enable buyers to create and construct houses that will meet their individual needs but which also enrich the existing community by creating strong economic and social dividends.

"Allowing the new community to shape and build their own properties provides an immediate feeling of ownership and inclusion and promotes a sense of belonging.

"Strong community cohesion comes about by living in an environment designed to enhance the way we choose to live, work, socialise and take exercise."

After the revised documents were submitted, a number of residents highlighted their concerns towards the planned development.

One said: "There is far too much traffic adding to an already overcrowded medieval town, causing extra pollution, pressure on schools and health services."

Another added: "To reduce the number by just one and say that the building of these properties will be phased does not get round all the problems generated by these houses.

"The infrastructure of Framlingham is now struggling with all the additional housing. The doctors surgery is unable to cope. There are not enough places in the schools."