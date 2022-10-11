Homes project will secure the future of farm buildings on Suffolk site

Developers say the work at the farm buildings will be a 'sensitive scheme'. Stock photo - Credit: Andrew Hendry

Proposals to secure the future of farm buildings on land close to a Suffolk village by converting them into three homes have been approved by planners.

The project will involve the conversion of stables, a threshing barn, a barn extension and two open-sided shelter sheds at Red House Farm in Framsden.

Applicant Richard Buss, from Aldeburgh-based Clerks Well Developments, submitted the application to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The council has now given the go-ahead for the work. The stables will become the main living accommodation with an open plan living/dining and kitchen area, three bedrooms, two of which will have en-suites and a separate family bathroom.

The large threshing barn will become a large living room, dining area, snug and kitchen, while two shelter sheds will provide additional accommodation, including a lobby, cloakroom and bedroom with en-suite in one of the sheds and a garden room, bedroom with en-suite and dressing room in the other.

Framsden Parish Council expressed concerns that the properties were isolated and any resident will need to use a car, and that the development could set a precedent for similar projects in a village which is already "stretched to the limit".

However, the applicant’s agent Peter Wells Architects said the development would secure the future of the farm buildings and the materials used would be selected to be sensitive to the surrounding area.

Their statement added: “The proposal to convert the existing historic farm buildings at Red House Farm, Framsden into three residential dwellings, represents a sensitive scheme that will bring the buildings back into use and secure their future, will avoid possible further dilapidation of the buildings and will enhance the setting of the heritage assets.”

*Further to the story “Objections raised to housing plans at Helmingham Hall” published by the East Anglian Daily Times on October 7, 2022, we would like to point out that the land on which Red House Farm sits is no longer owned by the Tollemache family. We apologise to them for our error and are happy to set the record straight.