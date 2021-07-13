News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fresh bid to convert village church into home

Author

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:38 PM July 13, 2021   
A fresh planning application has been submitted for Fressingfield Baptist Church in Cratfield Road

A fresh planning application has been submitted for Fressingfield Baptist Church in Cratfield Road - Credit: Google Maps

Revised plans to convert a north Suffolk village church into a home have been submitted.

Fressingfield's Baptist Church in Cratfield Road, which was built in 1835, has not been used since March 2019, with the church having since moved to a new location elsewhere in the village.

Mid Suffolk District Council had previously given permission to convert the main building into a five-bedroom property, but work never started on the plans.

A fresh planning application for a one-bedroom home in the chapel was submitted to Mid Suffolk last week.

Planning documents submitted alongside the proposals said: "The conversion of the existing extension to form the majority of the new residential floorspace allows the spatial quality in the hall to be retained and protected.

"This light touch approach to the creation of the new dwelling secures the future of the heritage asset, provides good quality living space and provides an opportunity for sustainable development with minimal impact."


Mid Suffolk News

