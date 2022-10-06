Work has started on the former HMS Ganges site at Shotley Gate - now called Barrelman's Point. - Credit: Paul Geater

Work has started on the new housing development on the site of HMS Ganges at Shotley Gate which will eventually see 300 new houses built on the site - and the return of the restored mast.

And before the first homes take shape, Ipswich estate agents Connells is able to offer virtual viewings for the new development which will be called Barrelman's Point.

The virtual viewings will give prospective purchasers the opportunity to have a walk-through of the new homes, explore the site’s facilities and really get a feel for the development.

A computer image of the proposed development on the former Ganges site at Shotley Gate. - Credit: Connells Ipswich

A third of the 81 properties in the first phase are already reserved off-plan, and Connells Ipswich is urging anyone interested to move fast.

A joint venture between Wavensmere Homes and Galliard Homes, the long-awaited Barrelman’s Point development will finally see a new use for a site that has been derelict for 20 years.

Work has started at Barrelman's Point. - Credit: Paul Geater

Grant Mynott, New Homes Board of Management Partner for Connells, says: “Since launching, we’ve had some brilliant feedback from buyers about our virtual walk-throughs of the development.

"We’re really excited to showcase this unique method of viewing while the site is still under construction.

"For anyone interested in purchasing a home at Barrelman’s Point, we highly recommend booking a virtual viewing at our branch.

"The remaining homes are set to be snapped up very quickly and this is the best way for people to get a feel for the site before reserving.”



