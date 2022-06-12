New affordable homes on garages site get the go-ahead

The garages off South Close and Quakers Way in Leiston will be demolished and the site redeveloped with affordable homes - Credit: Google Streetview

Planning officers have been given the go-ahead to approve plans for a group of unused garages in Leiston to be demolished and replaced with 10 new affordable homes.

Councillors gave officers the authority to issue consent provided legal agreements are signed by the developer to accept conditions relating to matters including affordable housing and drainage.

The court of 48 garages on land off South Close was built for an estate in the 1950s but the garages have not been in use since 2011.

Flagship Housing Group now plans to demolish the two blocks of garages and use the land for 10 homes.

East Suffolk Council's planning committee north was told talks have taken place between planning officers and Flagship because of councillors' initial concerns over the number of homes and loss of green space.

The design has been amended to reduce the impact but the number of homes - six one-bed and four two-bed - has not been changed because this would have an "unacceptable impact upon the viability of the development".

Despite nearby residents' concerns about the impact of the development on their own homes and a need locally for parking and garages, planning officers said the design of the development is considered acceptable and will deliver a mix of house types, sizes and designs in a high-quality environment.



