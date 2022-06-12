News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

New affordable homes on garages site get the go-ahead

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 8:00 AM June 12, 2022
The garages off South Close and Quakers Way in Leiston will be demolished

The garages off South Close and Quakers Way in Leiston will be demolished and the site redeveloped with affordable homes - Credit: Google Streetview

Planning officers have been given the go-ahead to approve plans for a group of unused garages in Leiston to be demolished and replaced with 10 new affordable homes.

Councillors gave officers the authority to issue consent provided legal agreements are signed by the developer to accept conditions relating to matters including affordable housing and drainage.

The court of 48 garages on land off South Close was built for an estate in the 1950s but the garages have not been in use since 2011.

Flagship Housing Group now plans to demolish the two blocks of garages and use the land for 10 homes.

East Suffolk Council's planning committee north was told talks have taken place between planning officers and Flagship because of councillors' initial concerns over the number of homes and loss of green space.

The design has been amended to reduce the impact but the number of homes - six one-bed and four two-bed - has not been changed because this would have an "unacceptable impact upon the viability of the development".

Despite nearby residents' concerns about the impact of the development on their own homes and a need locally for parking and garages, planning officers said the design of the development is considered acceptable and will deliver a mix of house types, sizes and designs in a high-quality environment.


East Suffolk Council
Housing News
Planning and Development
Leiston News

Don't Miss

Residents in the Woodbridge area say they have not received EVRi deliveries for months

Retail

Suffolk customers' 'despair' at EVRi deliveries after waiting months for...

Dominic Bareham

person
Arminas Nauseda, of Louise Close, Great Yarmouth, was given a community order at Ipswich Crown Court.

Boy 'beat the living daylights' out of man he found in bed with his sister

Jane Hunt

person
Afternoon tea at Nedging Hall

Food and Drink

Discover this hidden foodie paradise...in the heart of the Suffolk...

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Charlotte Daniel, owner of Secret Meadows glamping site near Woodbridge

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk glamping site named in Times guide of 'amazing' places to stay

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon