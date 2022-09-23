News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Housing development lands prestigious award

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 AM September 23, 2022
Garrison Lane development Felixstowe

An aerial look at the project which has landed a prestigious award. - Credit: TateHindle

A housing development in Felixstowe has been announced as one of the winners of a prestigious award.

The Garrison Lane project - by TateHindle for East Suffolk Council - is one of 14 schemes across the country to have been crowned in this years Housing Design Awards 2022.

The project - approved in June 2021 - includes 61 future-proofed homes and a range of community amenities.

Garrison Lane development Felixstowe

The development is one of 14 across the country to be selected for the prestigious award. - Credit: TateHindle

The scheme was started in response to the fuel poverty crisis and a shortage of housing caused by AirBnB and second homeowners.

East Suffolk Council decided to open up the site - which was once home to the former high school.

The project was designed to bring neighbours together, and includes a new cricket pitch, community allotments and pavilion edged with walking and cycling routes.

All of the homes are Passivhaus - which means they are energy efficient - with low running costs.   

Garrison Lane development Felixstowe

The new development also includes a cricket pitch. - Credit: TateHindle

Garrison Lane development Felixstowe

Community allotments are also integrated into the design of the development. - Credit: TateHindle

