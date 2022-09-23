Housing development lands prestigious award
- Credit: TateHindle
A housing development in Felixstowe has been announced as one of the winners of a prestigious award.
The Garrison Lane project - by TateHindle for East Suffolk Council - is one of 14 schemes across the country to have been crowned in this years Housing Design Awards 2022.
The project - approved in June 2021 - includes 61 future-proofed homes and a range of community amenities.
The scheme was started in response to the fuel poverty crisis and a shortage of housing caused by AirBnB and second homeowners.
East Suffolk Council decided to open up the site - which was once home to the former high school.
The project was designed to bring neighbours together, and includes a new cricket pitch, community allotments and pavilion edged with walking and cycling routes.
All of the homes are Passivhaus - which means they are energy efficient - with low running costs.