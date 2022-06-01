Disappointed developers had 'no choice' over 1,375-homes project

The proposed masterplan for Great Barton which would see up to 1,375 new homes built on agricultural land. Picture: ST JOSEPH - Credit: St Joseph

Developers say they had "no choice" but to seek a planning inquiry over plans for 1,375 new homes northeast of Bury St Edmunds after failing to reach an agreement over highways work.

St Joseph Homes Ltd lodged an application in December 2019 to develop the homes on 194-acres of farmland at Great Barton, immediately north of Moreton Hall.

New roundabouts connecting to the A143, pedestrian and cycle crossings, primary school, open space and a local centre are also planned.

Negotiations had been ongoing over the highways impacts and mitigation measures but a report by West Suffolk Council (WSC) said the applicant had offered a package of mitigation measures but “declined to negotiate further with the local highway authority”.

The developers have now lodged an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate over non-determination of the application. An inquiry is likely to take place in the autumn.

On Wednesday, WSC's development control committee unanimously agreed with planning officers’ reasons for refusal for the 194-acre scheme, which will be used as part of the council’s defence in the appeal.

The row centres around the highways and transport impacts – Suffolk Highways and National Highways feel the development could cause an “unacceptable impact” on road safety and “severe” cumulative impacts on the road network.

Among those are significant traffic increases and fears that the A143 and East Barton Road couldn’t cope, as well as capacity at the Orttewell Road bridge junction.

Highways felt the package of mitigation measures offered would not fully address their concerns.

Maggie Dunn, from Great Barton Parish Council, said the development will “create a lot of rat-runs through Great Barton and the Moreton Hall estate”.

A spokesman from planning agents Carter Jonas said that on all other issues the developers and council were satisfied, but it remained “a matter of principle” over the highways contributions.

“The local highway authority and National Highways in our view have not justified why we should be paying that [£700,000] money,” he said.

“We have no choice in our view but to appeal, which is very, very disappointing.”

In its application, the applicant added: “The development to the north east, Bury St Edmunds would create a high quality, sustainable residential development,” which includes 413 affordable homes, play areas and allotments.



