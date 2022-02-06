Developers will appeal if mobile homes refused

Despite amendments to the plans, councillors are being recommended to refuse proposals for 69 mobile homes at Great Bricett.

Planning officers had previously recommended approval but a report to Mid Suffolk's development committee on Wednesday (February 9) says they have changed their views because of changing circumstances concerning the local plan and a previous consent for the land. The project also does not address the need for affordable homes.

Birch's Park Homes has put forward the mobile homes project for Great Bricett Business Park, The Street, Great Bricett.

The company has now offered £200,000 towards off-site affordable housing - which should pay for the building of three homes - along with an on-site convenience shop for residents and the wider community, with all the park homes to be air source heated with green power options.

Birch's Park Homes has said it is "very disappointed" with the refusal recommendation and feel the council approach has been "very inconsistent".

The company said that if its application is is refused, it will be appealing the decision and asking for a public inquiry.