100-home village estate to surround care home

Aerial view of the site showing how the home will be surrounded - Credit: DAP Architecture

An Essex care home could be surrounded by 100 new homes if planners give the project their blessing.

A planning application has been submitted to Colchester Borough Council for the estate on land around Great Horkesley Manor.

The plan is an increase from the 80 homes originally proposed by the developer.

According to a design and access statement lodged with the plans, the scheme would also feature a Scout and Girl Guides hut in Great Horkesley village, as well as a series of allotments.

David Wilson (DWH) Homes was granted outline permission for 80 homes in 2019.

Although approved, the earlier plans were criticised by officers, the statement continues.

An officer’s comment reads: “The existing boundary treatment to the Manor does not provide an appropriate enclosure for an intimate public space and results in a poor standard of public realm.”

But a response in the developers' statement says the building would be suitably shielded by existing boundary treatment.

A section reads: “The only location within the proposal where the Manor boundary meets enclosed public space is on the northern side.

“The height and continuous nature of the existing boundary treatment here is such that there is confidence there will be successful enclosure to the street scene.”

According to the documents, the plans also include new access and crossing points on the A134 and Ivy Lodge Road, public open space, landscaping, parking and other associated infrastructure works.

The houses will be set back from Nayland Road behind two new areas of open space and building heights will vary between two and two and a half storeys.

Additionally, some 30% of the homes will be affordable housing.

The site is currently used for agriculture and willow tree plantation.

Great Horkesley Manor is outside the application area, but the statement nonetheless describes it as an “important part of the setting of the site.”

The care home was rated “Good” overall by the Care Quality Commission after its most recent inspection on November 5, 2020.



