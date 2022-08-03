Plans submitted to turn 'dilapidated' west Suffolk pub into family home
Plans have been submitted to transform a "dilapidated" west Suffolk pub into a family home.
The Greyhound Inn in Flempton, near Bury St Edmunds, has been vacant since 2016.
In a viability statement submitted to West Suffolk Council by RSLC Holdings Ltd, the pub was described as being in a "dilapidated condition which will take substantial investment to reinstate".
However, the site was deemed "economically unviable" to continue operating as a public house by the applicant.
The planning statement, prepared by NKF Planning Consultancy on behalf of RSLC Holdings Ltd, proposes the transformation of the property into a "large family-sized five bedroom house" which the applicant will be "proud to call their family home".
According to the planning statement, the vision for the proposal is to "sensitively and sympathetically convert a local historic asset" to secure its "long-term preservation".
The work would included the replacement of a side and rear extension, the demolition of a rear extension and internal alterations to the building.
As the first floor already benefits from residential use, the change of use would only relate to the ground floor area, the planning statement says, which was previously a public house.
It is considered the proposal will protect and enhance an important listed building, which is situated within a prominent location on the village green.
The applicant purchased the building in a public auction with the view of carrying out works to change the use of the property to a family home.