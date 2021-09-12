Look inside village home with built-in coffee shop on the market for £1.5m

Published: 4:00 PM September 12, 2021

A seven-bedroom home with its own built-in coffee shop has hit the market in Grundisburgh for £1.5million.

The grade II-listed property in The Green, which is home to the Old Drapery coffee shop, is being marketed by Essex-based estate agent Keller Williams.

The Gables, as the property is known, dates back to the 16th century and is thought to be one of the four original manor houses in the village.

Keller Williams says the home is "ready for new owners to take it into the future" after it has been used by a number of businesses over the decades.

The estate agent has suggested it could be converted into a boutique hotel, wedding venue, restaurant or market garden.

