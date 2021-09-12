News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Look inside village home with built-in coffee shop on the market for £1.5m

Matthew Earth

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:00 PM September 12, 2021   
The Grundisburgh home has a built-in coffee shop

The Grundisburgh home has a built-in coffee shop

A seven-bedroom home with its own built-in coffee shop has hit the market in Grundisburgh for £1.5million.

The grade II-listed property in The Green, which is home to the Old Drapery coffee shop, is being marketed by Essex-based estate agent Keller Williams.

The property is being marketed by Keller Williams in Essex

The property is being marketed by Keller Williams in Essex

The Gables, as the property is known, dates back to the 16th century and is thought to be one of the four original manor houses in the village.

The coffee shop inside the Gables

The coffee shop inside the Gables

Keller Williams says the home is "ready for new owners to take it into the future" after it has been used by a number of businesses over the decades.

The home has a price tag of £1.5million

The home has a price tag of £1.5million

The estate agent has suggested it could be converted into a boutique hotel, wedding venue, restaurant or market garden.

It has seven bedrooms and is set in a prime location in Grundisburgh, near Woodbridge

It has seven bedrooms and is set in a prime location in Grundisburgh, near Woodbridge


