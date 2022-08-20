Work to begin on housing project at former council HQ in coming weeks

A CGI image of what the 57-home development of the former council offices in Corks Lane, Hadleigh, could look like. - Credit: Babergh District Council

Work to convert the former Babergh District Council headquarters in Hadleigh into homes is set to begin.

Construction will begin at the Cork Lane site in the coming weeks after the appointment of developer Gipping Construction.

The regeneration of the former offices will see 49 new homes built.

Site preparation is due to start soon, which will be followed by the main development work – with the homes expected to be available by early summer 2024.

The scheme has come under some criticism due to the costs behind the project.

Andy Laflin, director at Gipping Construction, said: “We are delighted to be involved in bringing the former office building back into use. It is important that the character of building is maintained while delivering 49 homes for residents in Hadleigh.

"This is an important project for the town, and we look forward to working with Babergh Growth and the council to realise this project.”